Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

Rich Barnes asks if someone will explain if they are satisfied with their vote for Biden. I'll try. I'm one of the 81 million (not 80) who voted FOR Biden. He was not my first choice. I did not vote for him in the primary. But he was infinitely better that the other option.

Am I better off now? Most definitely.

Do I love his policies? No

Why are his numbers tanking? Because he's too moderate for the progressives and too liberal for the Republicans.

Finally, there is far less chaos today than just two years ago. All patriotic Americans are keeping track.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

