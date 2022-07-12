 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article ""

Mr. David Pearse claims that the Dobbs decision is a “carefully worded opinion from the court that Roe v. Wade was in fact a bad decision legally.” In fact, the opinion is a poorly worded screed that gives states the right to ignore the constitution. Mr. Pearse claims that the constitution does not mention abortion. This is irrelevant.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …

The belief that life begins at conception is a religious belief. Laws restricting abortion clearly prohibit the free exercise of religions that don’t share this belief. Roe was perfectly decided in saying that the state has no say until the fetus is viable.

Thirteenth Amendment: Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, … shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Forcing a woman to carry a fetus to term against her will is clearly involuntary servitude.

Steven Brown

Midtown

