Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article ""

You published two letters today (June 21) that engaged in Republican whataboutism. They complain about the threat to Kavanaugh. Even FOX, who covered today's hearings, engaged in this nonsense. If you listened today you would have heard our own Republican Speaker of the House describing how he and his family were intimidated and threatened by Trump supporters. You would have heard from Georgia Republicans also threatened. You would have heard of Georgia government employees driven from their homes and jobs by Trump supporters.

I'll make you a deal. Once Trump and his supporters who threatened bodily harm to Patriotic American citizens are in jail then we can talk about threats to our highly partisan Supreme Court Justices.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

