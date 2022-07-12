Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

You published two letters today (June 21) that engaged in Republican whataboutism. They complain about the threat to Kavanaugh. Even FOX, who covered today's hearings, engaged in this nonsense. If you listened today you would have heard our own Republican Speaker of the House describing how he and his family were intimidated and threatened by Trump supporters. You would have heard from Georgia Republicans also threatened. You would have heard of Georgia government employees driven from their homes and jobs by Trump supporters.