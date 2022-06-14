Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

History is a continuum

I find it rich with all the talk about replacement theory that conservatives do not acknowledge the fact that:

Black people were imported into this country against their will. (Conservatives are still trying to get rid of Black people though various means but) they are still here

The Southwest was part of Mexico until the Gadsten purchase 1853. Mexican Americans are still here

Native Americans were always here

Chinese laborers were imported into the United States to build railroads. In spite of the Chinese exclusion act of 1882 they are still here

I think it’s too late to think about replacement.

M. Gordon Magruder

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

