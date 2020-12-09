Letter: Re: the Dec. 4. article “Pace of Arizona economic recovery depends on more federal aid, virus control”

Re: the Dec. 5 article "Pace of Arizona economic recovery depends on more aid, virus control."
Sad to read that Arizona and the rest of the country are experiencing a spike in the pandemic and unemployment, along with business difficulties or outright failures. Congress must definitely pass COVID relief now to ease this tragedy. Fortunately, there is current bipartisan legislation that would address this pandemic locally, across the country, and even globally. By contacting our members of Congress, requesting relief, we can nudge this process along. Tell them your story about problems caused by the pandemic or just send them this great article and ask them to take action. It can be our voices that make the difference in these difficult times!
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
