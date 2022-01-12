 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Dec. 7. article “Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 7. article “Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle”

  • Comments

Medical exemptions are one thing but an exemption for "sincere religious beliefs" is a sham, a loophole designed to spare employers the unpleasantness of having to fire political wacko employees.

What if someone has a " sincere religious belief" that they shouldn't wear any pants in public? Are we supposed to respect what they believe and allow them to go pantless? I think it was decided long ago that for everyone's benefit we should wear pants in public.

Wilfully refusing a vaccine during a pandemic is like refusing to wear pants in public.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News