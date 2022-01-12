Letter: Re: the Dec. 7. article “Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle”

Medical exemptions are one thing but an exemption for "sincere religious beliefs" is a sham, a loophole designed to spare employers the unpleasantness of having to fire political wacko employees.
What if someone has a " sincere religious belief" that they shouldn't wear any pants in public? Are we supposed to respect what they believe and allow them to go pantless? I think it was decided long ago that for everyone's benefit we should wear pants in public.
Wilfully refusing a vaccine during a pandemic is like refusing to wear pants in public.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.