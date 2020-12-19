 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 8. article "Letter: The State of the Planet"
Re: the Dec. 8 letter "State of the planet is not good."

U of A Biosphere has discovered that humidity may have a significant role to Rain Forest. However, today Brazil is burning and logging the Amazon Rainforest at an alarming rate 2.7 million acres in 2020. The Amazon is a critically important Global Carbon, and loss of trees there puts the entire planet at risk of runway global warming! Without the trees there is no transpiration humidity for Rainforest.

Callan Murphy

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

