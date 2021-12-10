 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 8. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 8: Medicare costs, Critical Race Theory, immigration, Border Patrol agents”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 8. article "Letters to the Editor: Dec. 8: Medicare costs, Critical Race Theory, immigration, Border Patrol agents"

I am forever astounded that a good slice of the electorate believes the 2020 election was stolen and that Democrats eat babies. Then I remember this plank in the 2012 Texas GOP platform (eventually deleted from embarrassment):

Knowledge-Based Education – We oppose the teaching of Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) (values clarification), critical thinking skills and similar programs that are simply a relabeling of Outcome-Based Education (OBE) (mastery learning) which focus on behavior modification and have the purpose of challenging the student’s fixed beliefs and undermining parental authority.

When Alice said one couldn’t believe impossible things, the Queen replied, "I daresay you haven't had much practice. When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast."

By opposing the teaching of critical thinking, Republicans will make sure we don’t have to practice.

Joan Tindell

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

