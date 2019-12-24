Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Defying party, Gabbard votes 'present' on Trump impeachment”

Tulsi Gabbard's vote of 'present' was a vote against both sides of this choreographed diversion. Once again, she acted with integrity, common sense, and a strong moral compass to put national unity over partisan politics.
Prior to the impeachment vote, she issued a press release calling for the censure of President Trump on charges that are much more comprehensive than the articles of impeachment. It is available on her congressional website https://gabbard.house.gov/news/press-releases/rep-tulsi-gabbard-calls-house-censure-president-putting-personal-political-gain.
Unlike impeachment which requires a 2/3 vote in the Senate to convict. The Senate will undoubtedly exonerate him which will fire up his base and all but ensure his reelection. Censure only requires a majority vote which is much more feasible and would result in a public reprimand. Trump would be only the fifth president in history to be censured.
Bonnie Vining
Southeast side
