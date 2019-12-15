Today, a professional baseball player signed a 9 year, $324 million dollar contract. He will earn 3 million dollars a month and pitch every fifth game for the New York Yankees.
A starting teacher in Arizona is lucky to start teaching at $40, 000 a year. The people who teach our children are forced to take second jobs to pay their bills while we pay professional athletes millions of dollars a day/week/month/year. Just to make all of us comfortable with this situation, this pitcher's daily pay is $30,000.
What has happened to our values....our country.....our soul!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.