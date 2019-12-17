Letter: Re: the Dec. 10. article “Letters to the editor”

Several opinion pieces have been written by those who can’t understand why President Trump has so many supporters. Yes, Trump can be caustic, but he gets things done. Those who support his policies of America 1st, don’t understand how you can support a party whose main objective is to bring down a president for a supposed “quid pro quo” which every politician does daily to keep his/her voters. Also, your party leaders, using federal tax-payer dollars, fight harder for non-citizens breaking the law than they do for the American worker.
Now, the “push” is to make those that think differently than you be ashamed to support a leader who believes in America 1st even to the point of calling us a “cult”. Well, our cult got a president elected who reduced taxes and got the economy going with the best employment numbers in over 50 years. So, guess what, our cult is better for America than your cult.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
