Letter: Re: the Dec. 19. article “Letters to the editor”

Regarding two Letters to the Editor. 1)'Hypocrisy on display at impeachment hearing', by Constance Lauth, 2) 'Senate mustn't repeat the mistake of 1868', by Dave Gallagher. On the first issue, the last line reads: 'This from the party that impeached Pres Bill Clinton for merely lying about an affair', and the line must be corrected. It SHOULD be '... that impeached Bill Clinton for lying to Congress and American people at his hearing'.
The second, the whole premise of the article is leaning much too leftist without admission. The writer notates about not repeating in the Trump case as was done in Pres Andrew Jackson's case. The main difference are facts surrounding each case since it was the Democrats that did the segregating, lynching AND let 'Jim Crow' become a reality. The writer does forget how the left has been the party of the KKK and societal instability. Today's liberals are a true example of just that!
Ron Wood
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.