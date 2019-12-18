Letter: Re: the Dec. 14. article “Letters to the editor”

It seems the best we can do is "thoughts and prayers" for the 6-7 year olds murdered and hundreds of thousands since.
Are we better than this, or is this who we are?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
It seems the best we can do is "thoughts and prayers" for the 6-7 year olds murdered and hundreds of thousands since.
Are we better than this, or is this who we are?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.