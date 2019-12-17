Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “Letters to the editor”

Reading Ken Wolfe’s bold letter declaring Trump’s ‘Promises Kept’ left me wondering if recently arriving from California Wolfe’s mind remains living there. Reflecting on Trump’s many promises I would ask our new Arizonan to open his eyes to the reality. First, Trump’s constant lies are counted and published weekly by reputable news sources. Second, Trump’s promised wall has not been completed, and completed pieces of Trump’s wall have not been paid for by Mexico as he promised. Third, Hillary Clinton remains free despite Trump’s promise to “lock her up.” Fourth, gee, there still are so many more to comment on. Great again? I hold that America WAS great prior to the Trump presidency. However our greatness has diminished under Trump. When other democracies note that China is a more dependable ally than the US, and the leaders of America’s closest allies are seen laughing at Trump in public, it’s obvious that America’s stature has diminished greatly.
Charles Jones
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.