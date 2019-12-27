Letter: Re: the Dec. 21. article “Letters to the editor”

Re:m the Dec. 21 letter "Gross hypocrisy on impeachment."
This letter attempted to defend President Trump by claiming that Franklin D Roosevelt invaded North Africa in 1942 to influence the midterm elections in his favor and thus committed a crime much worse than anything Trump has been wrongly accused of. This letter has two BIG problems with truth. (1) The 1942 Congressional elections were held on November 3rd. The invasion (which occurred in total secrecy until our troops actually hit the beaches) occurred on November 8th. (2) A google search of the quote the author used from an book on Gen. George Marshall only turns up his own letter. To besmirch a great American President and true war-time leader in order to defend a president who disdains our military, insults those who have served, such as Senator John McCain and many more is reprehensible.
James Sheley
East side
