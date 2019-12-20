Letter: Re: the Dec. 13. article “Local Opinion: A Mayor of Tucson to the Presidency?”

Regarding the recent opinion piece that Mayor Pete is not the answer to Trump, it seems that the writer does not understand why Mayor Pete is the only one among the Democratic candidates that can deliver us from Trump.
Trump has broken the tradition of the experienced next in line candidate getting the nomination. Trump has also broken the guardrails of Democracy, and we need somebody that can restore our Trust and Faith in America. Mayor Pete is all the things Trump is not- is a military veteran, a religious churchgoer, married to one partner whom he is faithful to, and a smart Rhodes scholar.
Pete connects with all, and we need a candidate that people feel is "safe" to vote for and won't engage in radical change.
Supporting Mayor Pete is the best way to save our Democracy and bring us back from the current chaos and corruption.
Tony ZInman
Foothills
