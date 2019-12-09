Re: the Dec. 7 article "Impeachment inquiry has shown us the vital importance of immigrants."
That was a weird op-ed by Ann Shoben today. I understand that the left hates President Trump in spite of a roaring economy, reduced trade deficit and low unemployment not matched in the history of record keeping. To thank Mr Vindman, (Lt Colonel in a Barbara Boxer moment ) who seems to be a Ukrainian lobbyist, is odd.
The "fever swamp of lies" the left always cites never seems to have any specifics. The Democrats' decision to go down the fatal path of impeachment is going to open a Pandora's box of corruption far in excess of Joe Biden's. This decision is going to end Nancy Pelosi's Speakership but it is going to put a bunch of people in prison, not just Strzok and Page. I fear that the result is just going to feed the insanity of the left seen in this op-ed. I don't know where it will end.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
