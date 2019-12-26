Letter: Re: the Dec. 20. article “Rep. O'Halleran: Impeachment a somber, but constitutionally necessary, duty”

Re: the Dec. 20 article "Impeachment a constitutionally necessary duty."
It's unfortunate to see an AZ Congressmen take the plunge over the cliff like an aimless lemming. If Rep. Tom O'Halleran could take just a minute to think and reason for himself, he would recognize that Obstruction of Congress is complete fiction. Our three co-equal branches of government have checks and balances established by the Constitution. If the Executive Branch suspects overreach by the Legislative, the Judicial is there to arbitrate. This is what happened when Trump exerted Executive Privilege to buck Congressional subpoenas. The House had the right to appeal to the courts, but chose to waive. How is this impeachable? On abuse of power for bribing the Ukraine president, how can that charge stand when the Ukrainian President himself says it never happened? Wake up and use your noggin, Rep O'halleran!! Our great state has a long history of independent thinkers representing us in the US government. It's an embarrassment for us to watch you fly over the impeachment cliff like an aimless lemming.
Tim Mahoney
North side
