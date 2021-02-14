Letter: Re: the Feb. 10. article “Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10”

The Republicans claim that the impeachment trial will further divide our country by angering Trump’s supporters. Perhaps that’s true. Fear of Trump’s anger and retribution has intimidated many leaders. Those have chosen to submit to a former president who required obedience to himself rather than to their oath of office. Under the Constitution, respect for a legal election process defines a democracy. Trump supported a forceful opposition to the democratic process. Ignoring that attack would appear to validate the wounds caused by force and fear. Leaders in the impeachment trial could help heal those wounds, but not by ignoring their danger to our democracy. Rather, the leaders must courageously unite to show the country how uniting to honor and defend our Constitution can save our democracy.
Kent Barrabee
Oro Valley
