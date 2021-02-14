 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Feb. 10. article “Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 10. article “Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10”

  • Comments

The Republicans claim that the impeachment trial will further divide our country by angering Trump’s supporters. Perhaps that’s true. Fear of Trump’s anger and retribution has intimidated many leaders. Those have chosen to submit to a former president who required obedience to himself rather than to their oath of office. Under the Constitution, respect for a legal election process defines a democracy. Trump supported a forceful opposition to the democratic process. Ignoring that attack would appear to validate the wounds caused by force and fear. Leaders in the impeachment trial could help heal those wounds, but not by ignoring their danger to our democracy. Rather, the leaders must courageously unite to show the country how uniting to honor and defend our Constitution can save our democracy.

Kent Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: With new coronavirus variants, vaccine rollouts, another impeachment trial and more in the news, one of our letter writers gets to the real issue: Sean Miller's lack of a zone defense. That and more in this Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News