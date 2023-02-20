Norman Patten makes good points about Congress working on and passing legislation that matters, not bickering and pursuing meaningless squabbles. (‘Priorities’ by Norman Patten, Arizona Daily Star, Feb. 10, 2023) Families breathed a sigh of relief when the expanded Child Care Credit passed, cutting child poverty in half. How about the priority of renewing that ladder out of poverty? Not to mention slowing the slide to homelessness by passing a renters’ tax credit that would end millions of people paying 50% of their income and more for rent. Not sure what to do? Send Patten’s letter to your members of Congress and ask them to get to work on priorities like these tax credits that lift families out of poverty!