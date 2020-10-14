 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Feb. 11. article "Scholarship-search time is here"
Letter: Re: the Feb. 11. article “Scholarship-search time is here”

It was interesting to read Fareed Zakaria's

Op-Ed in the Saturday paper "SEEING TRUMP FOR WHAT HE REALLY IS".

Towards the beginning, he states "At first I

Thought Donald Trump was winning."

I firmly believe the president did win.

He accomplished exactly what he set out to do.

Donald Trump fears Joe Biden and had no intention of letting this become a debate, simply because he's better at throwing mud, thereby getting an opponent rattled.

I see no reason for Joe Biden to be involved in another "debate" with a man who is so undisciplined as Trump. But if there is an encore, I hope Joe Biden will not let Trump take him down to the edge of the muddy swamp.

David Hatch

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

