Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “Letter: Speak up to battle the Housing Crisis”

Re: the Feb. 14 letter "Press Sinema on Build Back.'
I agree with Willie Dickerson’s letter, “Letter: Speak up to battle the Housing Crisis” (February 14, 2022). In 2021, the Child Tax Credit kept over 3 million children from poverty each month the payments went out. However, that extension expired on December 31, 2021 and has yet to be renewed. If an extension were to pass, Congress then has a chance to help millions of children in our country access a safe roof and adequate nutrition - two things that help kids grow up to be productive members of our workforce. Just when Americans face additional financial hardships from higher costs and pandemic disruptions, half the Senate is turning a blind eye. Lifting millions of children and workers out of poverty creates immeasurable benefits for them and society as whole. Our kids are the country's future. By investing in our kids, we are investing in our future. I call on all of Congress to put aside partisan politics to do something right now to keep our kids out of poverty.
Sarah Miller
East side
