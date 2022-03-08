 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 19”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 19”

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 19 letter "Admission ticket to our hospitals."

A letter to the editor prompted me to think. Why stop at barring the maskless and unvaccinated? Why not bar those who smoke and get cancer and those who overeat and are morbidly obese and develop diabetes? How about barring those who accidentally shoot themselves with a firearm? We could bar those who drive too fast and get hurt in a car accident. Bar those who take illicit drugs and those who abuse legal drugs. This would radically reduce the number of people coming to the hospital and provide a solution to the "problem" about which the writer is complaining. We could have the writer advise government officials on which categories of people deserve treatment and mark those who do not.

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News