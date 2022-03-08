Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 19”

Re: the Feb. 19 letter "Admission ticket to our hospitals."
A letter to the editor prompted me to think. Why stop at barring the maskless and unvaccinated? Why not bar those who smoke and get cancer and those who overeat and are morbidly obese and develop diabetes? How about barring those who accidentally shoot themselves with a firearm? We could bar those who drive too fast and get hurt in a car accident. Bar those who take illicit drugs and those who abuse legal drugs. This would radically reduce the number of people coming to the hospital and provide a solution to the "problem" about which the writer is complaining. We could have the writer advise government officials on which categories of people deserve treatment and mark those who do not.
Dale Knight
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.