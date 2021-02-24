Letter: Re: the Feb. 20. article “Letter: What Democrats stand for”

I was a registered Democrat for 35 years until I began to see how radicalized the party became. I've watched Nancy Pelosi spew her venom against the POTUS and withhold stimulus payments to Americans because of her hated of Donald Trump. AOC calling for taking names and going after anyone who voted for Trump and more. Trump voters have been called white supremacists, deplorables, racists, liars, xenophobes, fascists and all sorts of terrible things. They have been threatened simply because the Democratic Party has labeled them as such and encouraged this type of action. This is not the America I know and remember. But, maybe it no longer exists. The America I knew was a much more loving country where everyone was entitled to their opinions and beliefs. Not just those of one side and called a racist for have an opinion contrary to the Democratic ideology. The 74 million people Trump supporters are not all white supremacists, etc. as they have been called. Please, stop all the HATE now!
Debra Jackley
Midtown
