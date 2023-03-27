To quote Mr. Cohen-Joppa "These vape pen hallucinations have no better prospect, because nothing like a "small modular or micro reactor has been built in the real world...". Two minutes of internet research revealed the US Navy currently operates 83 "micro reactors" and has a 50 plus year history of incident free operations of such equipment, starting with the USS Nautilus in the mid-50's. Even the two submarines that were lost to accidents didn't have radiation leaks. So, I do think there will be small nucs in our future, and I think the sooner the better.