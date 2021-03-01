Letter: Re: the Feb. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Feb. 23”

I feel compelled to respond to the recent letter entitled “Free speech – but only for some?” The First amendment does not prohibit free speech but certain forms of speech may be subject to penalties. Crying “fire” in a crowded theater is the most often cited example. Speech that advocates insurrection against the government may be subject to federal penalties, including jail. If you speak or print untruths about an individual you may be subject to civil law suits and forfeiture of your financial assets. The Democratic party is not “muzzling” free speech, as witnessed by the many conspiracy theories and “alternate facts” put forth by right wing print, WEB and TV outlets in the last year. That these forms of “contrary speech” are not published by the Star is a tribute to the management of the paper.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.