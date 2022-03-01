 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Feb. 24. article “Letter: This Elephant Has Critical Legs”
Re: the Feb,. 24 letter "This elephant has critical legs."

In this letter the writer comes up with a fine list of some things he thinks Republicans stand for. Unfortunately, none of these things is mentioned in the 2020 Republican Party Platform. In fact, it has become quite clear in the last five years that Republicans do not support the Constitution or many of the other things he lists.

To me, the only thing Republicans stand for is the national anthem.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

