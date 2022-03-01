Letter: Re: the Feb. 27. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 27”

President Putin has threatened nuclear forces on alert to combat resistance in Ukraine. It makes no sense that the United States continues to purchase more than 600,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia at a cost of more than $100 a barrel. That is $60,000,000, effectively United States taxpayers are helping to finance Putin’s incursion into Ukraine. That does not come close to the $350 million Biden has authorized for Ukraine.
If the United States had remained energy independent, this fiasco could have been averted. We have enough energy to supply the United States and sections of Europe.
Biden could be a worldwide hero through shutting off the money spigot to Putin, declaring energy resources in the United States reopened and with speed. That would cripple Putin’s financial abilities to wage war and hopefully bring his ambitions to a halt.
Terry Bishop
West side
