 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Feb. 27. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 27”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 27. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 27”

  • Comments

President Putin has threatened nuclear forces on alert to combat resistance in Ukraine. It makes no sense that the United States continues to purchase more than 600,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia at a cost of more than $100 a barrel. That is $60,000,000, effectively United States taxpayers are helping to finance Putin’s incursion into Ukraine. That does not come close to the $350 million Biden has authorized for Ukraine.

If the United States had remained energy independent, this fiasco could have been averted. We have enough energy to supply the United States and sections of Europe.

Biden could be a worldwide hero through shutting off the money spigot to Putin, declaring energy resources in the United States reopened and with speed. That would cripple Putin’s financial abilities to wage war and hopefully bring his ambitions to a halt.

Terry Bishop

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News