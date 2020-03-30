Letter: Re: the Feb. 29. article “Local Opinion: Let all girls compete”
Letter: Re: the Feb. 29. article “Local Opinion: Let all girls compete”

The question is WHY? WHY does it HAVE to be a woman? WHY should it not be a man, as the article suggests? Of course, if a woman has the qualifications+ethics to support the position as Vice President, then yes, she COULD be considered as a candidate. There are people believing, in their minds, that a woman HAS to be the candidate. That is vacant of all commonsense thinking.

Hillary Clinton is an example of who should not have been considered for the position as a Presidential Candidate. She had some experience government, but her experience was overshadowed with an attitude that betrayed the common thinker. Clinton allowed the murder of US citizens on foreign soil. She also did not follow government guideline protocols regarding internal communications, allowed anyone access to government business. Just being a woman should not be the basis to have a woman as VP. a candidate's ethics also matters.,

Ronald Wood

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

