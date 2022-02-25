Letter: Re: the Feb. 4. article “Letters to the Editor: Feb. 4”

Republicans are introducing hundred of bills to restrict voting across America, including multiple bills in the Arizona Legislature that allows for reversing elections the Legislature disagrees with. Any attempts to protect voting rights are being filibustered by the Republicans in the US Senate.
Sen. Sinema interminably supports the filibuster as some nebulous protection against a future Republican Senate's action. But as Sen. Klobuchar recently pointed out, there have already been more than 160 times the filibuster has been set aside by the Senate to allow legislation to pass. I guess protecting our' voting rights just doesn't make Sinema's list of "Top 160 Most Important Issues".
Mark Sawyer
Midtown
