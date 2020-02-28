Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “Arizona Senate panel approves anti-sanctuary measure that critics call 'racist'”

"There’s nothing racist about anyone up here," said State Senator Farnsworth, with regard to SCR 1007, the proposed State constitutional change to forbid "sanctuary" entities that refuse to cooperate with federal laws whenever they don't agree with such laws.
Farnsworth is right. SCR 1007, if enacted, would help to maintain the rule of law in our State, which is currently under attack by those who wish to ignore the law where immigration is concerned.
I support the rule of law at all times, even when I may not care for a particular law. The rule of law is fundamental to the continued existence of the United States of America.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.