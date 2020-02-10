Letter: Re: the Feb. 6. article “Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 6. article “Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump”

For over 225 years we have been guided by a President, our commander-in-chief, political leader and the man we supposedly look up to. For over 4 days we have been treated to an arrogant, vicious diatribe by the current holder of that office. He gave his State of the Nation speech, then spoke to a Prayer Breakfast, finally met with his Republican cronies to gloat over his almost-unanimous (and expected) "acquittal" ) of impeachment.

The upshot was 3 lying, menace-laced indictments of his political enemies, where he used words such as "dirty, rotten", "corrupt", "dirty cops", "evil" (apparently referring to anybody who doesn't slavishly praise him) sprinkled in with dirty words, threats, and suggestions of revenge. Meanwhile, any supporters are "warriors" and one Republican who voted his conscience should be "banished".

Mitt Romney, you are an American hero. Donald, you need your mouth washed out with soap.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

+10
Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump
Opinion

Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump

  • Updated

In defecting from the Republican pack to support the impeachment of Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney gave what will be remembered as one of the most important speeches in U.S. history. It is a speech that will forever affix itself to the tarnished legacy of this corrupt president. "The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival," Romney declared from the Senate ...

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News