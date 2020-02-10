Letter: Re: the Feb. 6. article “Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump”

For over 225 years we have been guided by a President, our commander-in-chief, political leader and the man we supposedly look up to. For over 4 days we have been treated to an arrogant, vicious diatribe by the current holder of that office. He gave his State of the Nation speech, then spoke to a Prayer Breakfast, finally met with his Republican cronies to gloat over his almost-unanimous (and expected) "acquittal" ) of impeachment.
The upshot was 3 lying, menace-laced indictments of his political enemies, where he used words such as "dirty, rotten", "corrupt", "dirty cops", "evil" (apparently referring to anybody who doesn't slavishly praise him) sprinkled in with dirty words, threats, and suggestions of revenge. Meanwhile, any supporters are "warriors" and one Republican who voted his conscience should be "banished".
Mitt Romney, you are an American hero. Donald, you need your mouth washed out with soap.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.