Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Commentary: We need to support our local newspapers, really”

I disagree with Mr Basu’s recent guest editorial (February 19, 2020, Baltimore Sun) that not enough Americans are paying for newspaper subscriptions. We, according to him, are not paying for the value received. He must envision an imaginary group of liberals who enjoys shallow reporting, biased coverage, and news reports enmeshed with editorial opinion. His failure is that he cannot recognize today’s audience of print journalism: We are conservative! We get the 30 second picture from the Web. We want the in depth story from the newspaper. We expect more detailed coverage of local news, we want to see “point-counterpoint” in the editorials to give a more balanced view, and we want you to scrape the liberal-biased POV out of stories. Ignoring the conservative agenda is a failure, thus Mr Basu’s editorial.
William McCarey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.