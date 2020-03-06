Letter: Re: the Feb. 26 article 'Electoral College, Constitution are under attack.'

I appreciate a writer’s response to my column. He begins by saying I should read the Constitution, adding “amendment does not require approval of all three federal branches”, citing only Congress. I stand corrected regarding the executive branch however I disagree regarding the Judiciary. If an amendment passed saying that only white male landowners could vote, would not the Supreme Court intervene? I think so.
The writer tells us that the National Popular Vote initiative is not 'blatantly unconstitutional' because Article II allows states to choose electors anyway they want. NPV is a fraud. Does any rational American of any political persuasion expect California to send all 55 electors to the College and vote for Donald Trump if he wins the popular vote in Nov 2020? I think not.
The contributor is correct stating that I want each state to follow the will of its voters, since America is a republic not a democracy. That’s our Constitution.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
