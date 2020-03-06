Letter: Re: the Feb. 24. article “Letter: Weather Stations”

As we approach our November election, there is much talk about facism and democratic socialism. What do they mean?
Facism- a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.
Democratic Socialism- having a socialist economy in which the means of production are socially and collectively owned or controlled, alongside a democratic political system of government. Democratic socialism rejects self-described socialist states just as it rejects Marxism–Leninism.
Let's educate, understand and vote accordingly!
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.