Letter: Re: the Feb. 24. article “Letter: Weather Stations”
As we approach our November election, there is much talk about facism and democratic socialism. What do they mean?

Facism- a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.

Democratic Socialism- having a socialist economy in which the means of production are socially and collectively owned or controlled, alongside a democratic political system of government. Democratic socialism rejects self-described socialist states just as it rejects Marxism–Leninism.

Let's educate, understand and vote accordingly!

Roger Engels

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

