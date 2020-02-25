Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “Letter: Well, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into”
Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article "Letter: Well, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into"

Because of my strong spiritual beliefs, I feel greatly offended and insulted by the Christian evangelicals/fundamentalists who, in the name of “religious liberty”, want to take away our freedoms.

As far as I know, no one is trying to destroy their religion. We just don’t want it shoved down our throats.

There is no such thing as “One True Religion”. No one has a monopoly on the truth.

Also, due to my strong spiritual beliefs, I am greatly offended and insulted by the illegal behavior of the selfish, demented psychopath and liar who is in the White House. If he wins a second term, the United States will likely become a third world dictatorship.

Also, due to my strong spiritual beliefs, I am greatly offended and insulted by the cowardly and spineless behavior of the Senate in acquitting an obviously guilty person.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

