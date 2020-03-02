Letter: Re: the Feb. 9. article “Letters to the editor”

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Electoral College, Constitution are under attack."
Contrary to McConnell, the movement to elect a president by popular vote using the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact neither violates the Constitution nor disadvantages voters in small states. Both large and small states have ratified this Compact. Article II Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution states, “Each state shall appoint (Electors) in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct … ” Under the Compact, Electors would be directed to support the person receiving the most votes nation-wide. Thus, each vote would be given exactly the same weight, and candidates would be forced to campaign vigorously in all states.
Combining this Compact with the use of ranked choice/order voting will improve our election system. Giving each voter the opportunity to vote their true 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc. choice allows voters to choose their favorite candidate without worrying that the vote will be wasted.
Bruce Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.