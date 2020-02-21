Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “National Opinion: Who cares about the federal budget? We all should”

Re: the Feb. 14 article "Who cares about the federal budget? We all should."
This is the perfect time to care about the federal budget, as the appropriations process is underway in Congress. Fortunately, a bipartisan group Congress considers all Americans’ needs and America’s global health work as important, not cutting these funds, but like in the case of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, actually increasing them. If you want protections from disease, it is important to treat them globally. Both the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance strengthen local health care systems that helps stop new diseases before they spread. So let your representatives know our global health work must continue to be funded.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
