Letter: Re: the Feb. 4. article “Raymond Trombino: Impeachment will be remembered as a sham perpetrated by Democrats”

Re: the Feb. 4 article "Impeachment will be remembered as a sham perpetrated by Democrats."
There are underlying issues pertaining to the Ukraine that have not been discussed. We supported an illegal putsch of Ukraine's democratically-elected government. Even assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that the State Department blew $5 billion to overthrow Viktor Yanukovych which provoked a civil war.
Joe and Hunter Biden were heavily involved in this violent affair and profited handsomely from the chaos. Why didn't President Trump have the right to speak with anyone outside of the US as President? And why shouldn't he have the right to withhold Ukrainian aid if he had questions about wrongdoing and misappropriation of US funds?
Everything that we did in the Ukraine from the get go has made that nation an economic basket case, caused it to lose a large chunk of territory (the Crimea), emboldened fascists, initiated a civil war, and nearly provoked WWIII with Russia.
We need to hold trouble making politicians such as Joe Biden accountable for what they did to the Ukraine. President Trump was right to try.
Michael Pravica
Downtown
