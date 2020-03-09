Letter: Re: the Feb. 22. article “Sanders wins Nevada caucus, cementing front-runner status”

Thank you for your reporting Bernie Sanders win in the Nevada caucus, now cementing his front-runner status. It was great to get such a complete report including where all the Democratic Presidential candidates are. The clear color photos of each of the candidates is really appreciated for giving a sense of where each candidate is in this race. I look forward to your coverage of newsworthy events because I know the full story will be there with accurate information.
Catherine Friederich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.