Letter: Re: the Feb. 22. article “Sanders wins Nevada caucus, cementing front-runner status”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Feb. 22. article “Sanders wins Nevada caucus, cementing front-runner status”

Thank you for your reporting Bernie Sanders win in the Nevada caucus, now cementing his front-runner status. It was great to get such a complete report including where all the Democratic Presidential candidates are. The clear color photos of each of the candidates is really appreciated for giving a sense of where each candidate is in this race. I look forward to your coverage of newsworthy events because I know the full story will be there with accurate information.

Catherine Friederich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News