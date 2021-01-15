 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 13. article “Letters to the Editor”
Dear Arizona Daily Star Editorial Team:

Donald Trump's  true personality having been displayed over the last four years as President, has led to his 2nd impeachment.  In helping to explain this, both Trump and impeachment, I would quote the character actor Strother Martin, from the 1967 movie, Cool Hand Luke.  Strother, the evil work camp warden, has just beaten Paul Newman, the incorrigible prison inmate.  Strother or "Captain" as he is called in the movie, says to the other inmates... 

"What we got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can't reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants. Well, he gets it. I don't like it anymore than you men."

President Trump can't be reached.

Dan Dorrance

Vail

