Letter: Re: the Jan. 14. article “Tucson Opinion: Dear Biden admin, nurses can vaccinate America”

This is in response to Patricia Kelly's opinion about nurses being able to vaccinate America. Yes! Yes! As a nurse I am ready and able to volunteer - have attempted to volunteer and yet sit here writing a letter instead. I am disappointed that the Arizona Nurses Association was able to reach out to nurses for opinions about the vaccine but seems to be absent when it comes to coordinating volunteers to give it. Despite registering with Pima County, talking with those currently operating injection sites, and reaching out to anyone I can think of I can't seem to get anyone to use my skills! Please AzNA, ANA and health departments coordinate! Those of us who are retired or not on the frontlines will show up to help. That is what nurses do best.
Ginger Butler
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.