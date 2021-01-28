Letter: Re: the Jan. 16. article “Letter: Border Wall”

Time will tell about our future as a nation. The take no prisoners rhetoric has to stop. A disparate media flow, hateful social media platforms, lies and big money in elections contribute to the current unrest. Congress has a big job to do and it’s already started with 10 US House Republican Representatives voting for Impeachment. Hopefully the Senate’s conviction of Trump will be a start for a New Day in America and the Biden/Harris Administration can bring our fractured nation together. A recent PEW Research Center Report shows 64 percent of Republicans believe 45 won the election. There is much work to be done to bring the nation to a more even footing. All else pales if we cannot identify common goals, reach out to those disenfranchised individuals and groups, and/or those that believe Trumpism is preferable to a Republic.
Patricia Heasler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.