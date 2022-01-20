 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 17. article “Heated scene in Eugene as Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Arizona’s Adia Barnes get salty on the sideline”
It seems the behavior of the Oregon Women’s coach Kelly Graves changed dramatically when the opposition was a white male coach and the venue was national TV on MLK day as opposed to facing a black female coach with radio coverage.

The University of Oregon needs to investigate what happened. It shouldn’t follow U of Iowa’s football investigation into racism in its football program. When the committee said the head coach and his son should be dismissed, Iowa extended the 66 yr old Coach’s contract to 2029 and the next day the football coach dismissed the investigative committee.

Misogyny and racism doesn’t belong in sports. And Athletic Departments shouldn’t be permitted to investigate their own problems. That’s the university’s job.

Pam Farris

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

