Letter: Re: the Jan. 17. article “Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17”

A letter today (17 Jan) fulminates about immigration and the border. The author posted " Until our government decides to halt entry into the United States to anyone not following the existing immigration laws.......". Based on that, it appears the writer is unaware that it is physically and enviromantally impossible to do that.

The writer is probably unaware that nerly all "illegals" found in the US are not engaged in criminal activity. Yes, the laws require them to be deported - and many will be back.

I suggest the writer spend efforts on realistic excercises - such as ensuring that Mark Finchem's never pollutes a AZ ballot again.

Dennis Davis

East side