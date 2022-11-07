Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Tucson's yearly heat record 'crushed' in trend that could be repeated”

I have something to say to you...and you...and you!

Today is the day! Today we the people aim our brains - or we don't - towards protecting all that is important to us - our rights and freedom as the people of an incredible experiment - our democracy!

The New York Times article got it wrong...the President was absolutely right expending important political capital to warn us of real danger to our cherished freedoms. The Republican Party also has it wrong - real wrong! We have a right to be a part of our government - on all levels! We are not just a convenient means to power by one crazed individual and a few dishonest opportunists, after which we will be expected to dutifully subserve ourselves to their whims.

Impact this - now! Because they are the closest to what we should be - what we have to be - truly free - vote for Democratic candidates - those closest to the urgency of the moment. And vote like your lives depended upon it - because they do!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side