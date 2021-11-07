 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 23. article “With 'Pops' on her mind, Arizona's Aari McDonald is driven to become her best”
Just a thought, but if the US Senate is truly the greatest deliberating body in the world, why does it erect barriers to deliberation? The John Lewis Voting Rights Act couldn't be deliberated because it didn't get past the filibuster requirement of 60 votes. Wait! We aren't talking about passing a bill, we are talking about talking about a potential bill. Please take a minute and think about that - if you can't debate a bill, how can you claim to be the greatest deliberative body in the world. Beats me!

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

