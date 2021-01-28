Letter: Re: the Jan. 24. article “Local Opinion: reflections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade”

I drowned amid propaganda while reading “Reflections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade” by Jodi Liggett, et. al. Phrases like “constitutionally protected health care” and “reproductive justice” were used as euphemisms for the killing of an innocent life in the womb of its mother. Pro-life activists are painted as seeking power and control while causing stigma, and the real "pro-life" stance is to support abortions in order to “welcome a child into a secure and just world.”
Let’s be clear. The world is not secure. It is not just. It never has been, and never will be. Over 62.5 million babies have been killed in the US since 1973. There is no justice for those children. There is no health care for those children. There is no hope for them or our country if we continue to approve and pay for this heinous, hidden evil. Don't be fooled by the rhetoric of those who seek to kill our future and misrepresent the power of compassion.
Molly Lamb
Northeast side
