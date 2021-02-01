Letter: Re: the Jan. 28. article “Letter: Re: the Jan. 24. article “Local Opinion: reflections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade””

Re: the Jan. 28 letter "Let's choose compassion regarding abortion."
Ms. Lamb's letter highlights why there can never be compromise between the pro and anti abortion camps. Her entire argument rests on the premise that a fetus is a human child. It is not. It is a religious position that abortion is "the killing of an innocent life in the womb of its mother." If you believe that, fine. Don't have an abortion. Work to help women deal with their pregnancies. But do not attempt to use the government to force your beliefs on the rest of us. Federal laws affecting the fetus before it is viable are a violation of the first, ninth and thirteenth amendments to the constitution.
Don't be fooled by the rhetoric of the "pro life" crowd. There is no compassion in forcing a woman to bear a child she can't afford.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.