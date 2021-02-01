 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Jan. 28. article “Letter: Re: the Jan. 24. article “Local Opinion: reflections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade””
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Jan. 28. article “Letter: Re: the Jan. 24. article “Local Opinion: reflections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade””

Re: the Jan. 28 letter "Let's choose compassion regarding abortion."

Ms. Lamb's letter highlights why there can never be compromise between the pro and anti abortion camps. Her entire argument rests on the premise that a fetus is a human child. It is not. It is a religious position that abortion is "the killing of an innocent life in the womb of its mother." If you believe that, fine. Don't have an abortion. Work to help women deal with their pregnancies. But do not attempt to use the government to force your beliefs on the rest of us. Federal laws affecting the fetus before it is viable are a violation of the first, ninth and thirteenth amendments to the constitution.

Don't be fooled by the rhetoric of the "pro life" crowd. There is no compassion in forcing a woman to bear a child she can't afford.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News