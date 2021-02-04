 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 29. article “Arizona Senate to conduct own audit of 2020 election results after all”
I am a Voter in Virginia, but doing my best to follow progress on the examination of the presidential vote in Maricopa County. It is hard to get news because there is so much censorship on this issue. I pray that a full forensic audit of machines and ballots takes place, otherwise, what is the point? If 100% of ballots aren't examined, then auditors could easily miss 2% of ballots that could have been falsely adjudicated. Likewise with machines and software. I'll bet fewer than 10% of voters have any clue about the inner workings of the code that counts, tallies, and transmits voting results. Everyone can understand ballots filled in and counted by hand, but who knows the inside a computer program? Or worse, whether an outside trojan entered through an allowable internet or thumb-drive connection? Hiding this level of detail merely fuels speculation. America is watching.

Roland Biser

Virginia

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

